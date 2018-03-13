4-H meets in Orleans for Dairy Quiz Bowl

Although they may have been on school break, for members of 4-H clubs in Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille, and Orleans counties, February 27 was a day of learning as they competed in the 2018 Northeast Region 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl.

The event, held at Orleans Elementary School, tested their knowledge of everything bovine through a written exam and several quiz bowl rounds of oral questions on dairy breeds, animal feeds and nutrition, genetics and breeding, dairy cattle health, milk production, and related topics. Points from both were combined to determine final scores and rankings.

University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H sponsored the event. Orleans County Dairy Promotion provided milk for the participants, who ranged in age from five to 17.

Placing first through fourth in the different age groups were:

Seniors (14 and older): Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier; Adele Biasini, Morrisville; Maddie Nadeau, Holland; and Ryanne Nadeau, Derby.

Also participating were: Averie Brown, East Montpelier; Emily Frazier, Berlin; and Justin Thurber, Barre.

Juniors (12-13): Charlie Haynes, East Montpelier; Rozalynd Ahlmann, Lunenburg; Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick; and Alycia Gainer, Lunenburg.

Also participating were: Paige Ainsworth and Haley Michaud, both from East Hardwick, Sadie Ellner, Morristown; Donovan Noyes, East Montpelier; Taggart Schrader, Plainfield; and Cody Trudeau, Newport Center.

Juniors (10-11): Christin Haynes, East Montpelier; Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Alyssa Frazier, Berlin; and Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick.

Also participating were: Bobby Brown and Reese Gainer, both from Lunenburg; Morgan and Natalie Michaud, East Hardwick; Cash Mosher, Derby; Emma Rowell, Greensboro Bend; and Cotter Stevens, Brownington.

Juniors (8-9): Anna Whittemore, Orleans; Steven Werner, East Hardwick; Duncan Schrader, Plainfield; and Jesse Hoadley, Glover.

Also participating were: Knight Mosher, Derby; and Danyka Moulton and Ava Stevens, both from Brownington.

The youngest 4-Hers, ages five to seven, called 4-H Cloverbuds, also had an opportunity to participate although were not scored on either the test or quiz bowl. They included Evi Ahlmann, Lunenburg; Brooklynn Blair, Craftsbury Common; Isabelle Hoadley, Glover; Dawson Michaud, East Hardwick; Leah Whittemore, Orleans; and Indigo Willey, Coventry.

To learn more about 4-H in Caledonia and Lamoille counties, contact 4-H educator Anthony Willey at [email protected] For Essex and Orleans counties, contact 4-H educator Lindy Birch at melinda.bi[email protected] — from UVM Extension 4-H.