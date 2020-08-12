Starr, Horton, Young and Strong elected

Senator John Rodgers will be a candidate for reelection in November, but only as an independent. His bid to get the Democratic nomination by the hard road of write-in votes failed Tuesday night, as Ron Horton claimed the second spot on the ticket next to incumbent Senator Robert Starr.

Senator Rodgers sealed his own fate by mistaking the deadline for petitions to get to the Secretary of State’s office. He collected the necessary number of signatures but mailed them a day too late.

