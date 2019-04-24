This Week Welcome warm weather brings flooding Published 24 hours ago - Editor - 24h ago The bandstand in Gardner Park and surrounding benches were surrounded with water Tuesday after the Clyde River left its banks and flooded large portions of the low-lying park. Photo by Joseph Gresser The bandstand in Gardner Park and surrounding benches were surrounded with water Tuesday after the Clyde River left its banks and flooded large portions of the low-lying park. Photo by Joseph Gresser 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it