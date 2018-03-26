Walter L. Bushey

Walter L. Bushey, 58, of Orleans, died on March 16, 2018, at the Massachusetts General Hospital, with his loving family at his side, losing his battle with cancer.

He was born on September 20, 1959, in St. Albans, the son of James Sr., and Paula (Kohl) Bushey. He spent his early life farming, but most of his years were spent working in carpentry.

Mr. Bushey was very close to his family and friends, very caring and supportive — always lending a helping hand, or fixing something for somebody and never expecting anything in return. He worked very hard, but he also enjoyed his life. He loved snowmobiling, four-wheeling, boating, hunting, and especially fishing. He also had a passion for cooking. He cooked all the holiday meals for family gatherings for years. He also had a passion for country music. He enjoyed singing, dancing, and family get-togethers.

Mr. Bushey was a warm, friendly person, full of goodness and generosity. He touched the lives of his family and friends in so many ways. He will be remembered as a wonderful brother, a great friend, outdoorsman, lover of life, a friendly face, and one who was always giving a helping hand.

He is survived by his mother, Paula Bushey of Swanton; his children: Kyle, Brittany, Diane, and Lori; his grandchildren; his siblings: James Jr., and his wife, Marcia, Sylvia Coderre and her husband, Mitchell, Wilma McAllister and her husband, David, and Robert Bushey; and his special friends: Cindy Gress and Robin Ashline; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father James Bushey Sr.; his brother Donald; and his niece Jaime. He will also be missed by his circle of friends who enjoyed outdoor activities with him.

At Mr. Bushey’s request, there will be no formal funeral, but a small celebration of his life will be held with family and friends. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.bradyandlevesque.com.

Michael Joseph Castrogiovanni

Michael Joseph Castrogiovanni, 51, of Island Pond, was granted his angel wings on March 9, 2018. He left his family peacefully and is no longer suffering from his illnesses.

He enjoyed attending stock car races at Speedway 51, and he had a great love of music, telling jokes, playing cards, and ice fishing. He had a huge heart in helping those in need. He especially enjoyed spending time with his younger brother and nephew, while visiting his mother.

Mr. Castrogiovanni was survived by his mother, Beatrice Castrogiovanni, of Derby; his sisters: Darlene Kohanski and her husband, Karl, of Barnstead, New Hampshire, Sandra Castrogiovanni and her husband, David Denny, of Manchester, New Hampshire, Nancy Fournier of Barnstead, and Linda Castrogiovanni of Concord, New Hampshire; his brother and nephew, James and Carson Castrogiovanni of Island Pond; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.

He was predeceased by his father, Francis Michael Joseph Castrogiovanni; his sister, Monique Castrogiovanni; his niece, Tabitha Maxwell; and his nephew, Bentley Castrogiovanni.

A memorial service and spring burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond on May 5, at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the First Congregational Church.

In lieu of flowers please make donations on behalf of Mr. Castrogiovanni’s great-niece Hannah Smith, to the Northern New England Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Attention: Hope for Hannah Lancaster, New Hampshire Team, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashua, New Hampshire 03063

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Susan M. Dagesse

Susan M. Dagesse, 71, of Derby, and beloved wife of Leo Dagesse, died on March 23, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 8, 1947, in Swanton, to the late Louis and Catherine (Weeks) Phillips.

On September 30, 2000, she married Leo Dagesse, who survives her.

Ms. Dagesse loved crafts, tie-dye T-shirts, being in nature, camping the old-fashioned way, reading, flower gardening, astrology, fishing (always on the front page on opening day), she was an Elvis fan (since she was born on his birthday), loved music by Dolly Parton, dancing, and she always had a smile on her face.

She was also a member of the Abenaki Tribe in Swanton, and was proud of her heritage.

She is survived by her husband, Leo, her children: Gordon R. Monteith and his wife, Sandy, of Derby, Tammie Currier and her husband, John, of Jeffersonville, Cricket Goodell of Coventry, Misty Poitras and her husband, Jason, of Stanstead, Quebec, and Lisa Chaput of Barton; and by 21 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings: Tom Phillips and his wife, Shirley, of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, Richard Phillips and his wife, Cori, of North Carolina, Michael Phillips and his wife, Barbe, of Johnson, Ralph Phillips and his wife, Darlene, of Ludlow, and Deborah Phillips of Texas; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter Barbie Wingert; her son Michael Monteith; her son-in-law Roger Goodell; her sisters: Margaret Young and Elaine Browe; and her brothers: Charlie and Raymond Phillips.

Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home located at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, on Wednesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Native American burial ceremony will be held on May 25, at 11 a.m., at the St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Gordon Monteith, P.O. Box 385, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.

Elenore Mae Grimes

Elenore Mae Grimes, 86, died peacefully at Bel-Aire nursing home in Newport, on March 23, 2018.

She was born in Wolcott on April 19, 1931, to Howard and Eva (Brown) Greene.

On December 24, 1949, she married Raymond Erwin Grimes in Stowe. Together they enjoyed traveling and took many trips to the Maine coast and to Nova Scotia. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and attending “Out and About” in Morrisville. She very much enjoyed spending time with family.

She leaves behind four children: Erwin Grimes of Albany, Darlene Grimes and her partner, Fred Tourangeau, of Wolcott, Cheryl Grimes of Hardwick, and James Grimes and his wife, Pam, of Lyndonville; she also leaves her daughter-in-law Sue Grimes of Craftsbury; two brothers: Roland Greene and his wife, Joyce, of Craftsbury, and Howard Greene of Wolcott; two sisters: Maxine Darling and Shirley Miller of Greensboro Bend; eight grandchildren: Erin Grimes and Zed Fatka of Greensboro, Anne Pilbin and her husband, Josh, of Albany, Cheyne Grimes and her partner, Sarah Kinsley, of Irasburg, Tenille Ingalls of Johnson, Rebecca Holmes and her husband, Adrian, of North Hyde Park, Allyn Ingalls and his wife, Shelby, of North Hyde Park, Shannon Ingalls of Barre, and Tenissa Buick of Hardwick; ten great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Corey Ryder.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Grimes, in 2006.

At her request, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Deborah Curtis Hamel

Deborah Curtis Hamel, 65, of Barton, died on Friday, March 23, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on April 17, 1952, in Newport to Nelson and Gertrude (Royer) Curtis.

On March 27, 1993, she married Raymond Hamel Sr. who survives her.

Ms. Hamel was a dietary supervisor for Maple Lane Nursing Home for many years. Among her many hobbies, she enjoyed skiing, boating, gambling, and camping on Echo Lake on the family campground. She was a hard worker who always enjoyed what she was doing and always took time to play.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hamel Sr. of Barton; by her children: John Lanoue, Jeff Lanoue and his wife, Lisa, Ray Hamel Jr., John Hamel and his companion, Sissy Ball, and Renee Hamel.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mikayla Lanoue, Caleb Lanoue, and his companion, Samantha Dewing, Mathew Lanoue and his companion, Taylor LeBlanc, Chelsea Hamel and her companion, Brian Norway, Samantha Hamel, and Alyssa Hamel; and by her great-grandchildren: Sophie Rae Norway and Nora Jean Lanoue.

She is also survived by her brother Terry Curtis and his wife, Cecile.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Judith Evelina Morse

Judith Evelina Morse died on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at North Country Hospital, at the age of 80.

She was born in a farmhouse in Brownington in 1937. She attended both Brownington Elementary School and Orleans High School, where she met her husband, Everett Lawson Morse. They were married on May 19, 1956. They soon started their family in Agawam, Massachusetts, and moved back to Vermont with their three children in the summer of 1969. Mrs. Morse raised her family and spent most of her working career as the unit secretary at North Country Hospital.

Mr. and Mrs. Morse spent their pre-retirement years traveling the United States with their camping club, The Willoughby Anglers, in their Allegro camper. Every summer, as soon as it was warm enough, they would head out and spend the summer camping with their friends. Mrs. Morse enjoyed watching birds, knitting, and gardening — passions that she passed down to her children and grandchildren. And no one can remember her without thinking of “famous” treats from her kitchen, like her apple pie that won first place in last year’s Barton pie contest. Her knowledge, wisdom, love, and traditions will forever be a part of the hearts and homes of her entire family.

Her three children and their spouses survive her: Mike and Betty Morse from Bakersfield, Maria and Jeffrey Everett from Orleans, and Janet and David Hughes from Essex. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amanda Bickford and Jeremy Perkins, Aaron Duchesneau and Kylee Dubuque, Caitlyn Morse and James Taylor, Brittany Tarbox and Clayton Butler, Gabriel Calza Everett, and Lealoni Coathup; and her great-grandchildren that made her smile every day: Eva Duchesneau and Caiden Butler. She was also loved by numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; two brothers: Andre and Roland; and two sisters: Madelene and Gervaise.

A Catholic service was held on March 24 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans. A spring burial is planned for May 19, on her wedding anniversary, when her favorite flowering crabapple trees are in bloom.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.