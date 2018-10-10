210-unit assisted living facility planned in Newport

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A Newport entrepreneur hopes to build a 210-unit assisted living facility on Lakemont Road, near North Country Hospital.

Heidi Eichenberger, who owns Hearing Center of Vermont on Route 5 with her husband, has built similar establishments in Ontario and Quebec. She said she expects the Newport facility will employ 50 people.

According to Paul Dreher, the architect for the project, Ms. Eichenberger owns all the land she needs, but must get a change in zoning in order to go forward. Presently, the area is designated for light industry.

Ms. Eichenberger has asked the Newport Planning Commission to change it to urban residential. Zoning Administrator Charles Elliott raised the issue with members of the city council at their October 1 meeting to make sure such a change could be adopted.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)