2020 Hunting Lottery Announced for Bluffside Farm in Newport

NEWPORT, VT—The 2020 hunting lottery for Bluffside Farm in Newport has been announced today by the Vermont Land Trust.

The Vermont Land Trust will issue permission for deer hunting at Bluffside Farm during three periods: October 17 to November 13, November 14 to November 29, and November 30 to December 15. All hunting will be archery-only because of the Newport City ordinance banning firearms. These will be the only dates during which hunting will be permitted, and all applicable rules will apply.

Bluffside Farm is a popular area for walking and will continue to be open to pedestrians during hunting season. Visitors should be mindful that hunters may be present during these times and to wear proper safety attire. All hunters must carry written permission and hunt only in the designated portions of the property, away from neighboring houses.

Bluffside Farm is located at 171 Scott Farm Road in Newport, Vermont. The Vermont Land Trust purchased the farm in late 2015, and opened it to the public for the first time. In addition to hunting, the land is available for walking, skiing, outdoor education, and community gardening. This is the fifth year the Vermont Land Trust has hosted hunting on the land.

More information or to apply visit www.vlt.org/hunt or call (802) 745-6303. The deadline for applications is September 26.