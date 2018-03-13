K through 12 players welcome at statewide chess competition

The thirty-first annual Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 7, at Berlin Elementary School in Berlin. All Vermont students from kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to compete for state championships in nine divisions — one for each grade kindergarten through grade six, a middle school division for grades seven and eight, and a high school division for grades nine through 12. Swiss pairing will be used, so all players will play every round (no eliminations). All abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate. Top finishers earn the right to represent Vermont in national competitions.

Player check-in is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Games will start at 10 a.m. Complete rules and registration information can be found online at vtchess.info, or by contacting Mike Stridsberg, tournament director, at [email protected], or (802) 223-1948. — submitted by Michael Stridsberg.