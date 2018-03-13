Jay holds annual Easter egg hunt

The fifth annual Jay Community Recreational Center Easter egg hunt will take place on Sunday, March 25, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the trails on the Cross Road in Jay.

The event is open to children from toddlers to 11 years old. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable human or pet food to benefit the Jay Area Food Shelf.

Visit www.jayvt.com or call Sally at (802) 318-2016 for more information, or e-mail [email protected] — from the Jay Focus Group.