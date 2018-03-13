Jay Focus Group offers scholarship for high school senior

The Jay Focus Group is offering a scholarship of up to $500 for educational costs to help a high school senior from Orleans County enhance their future through continued education. This scholarship requires previous community service involvement. Applicants must attach one reference regarding their community service involvement (not a family member) to their application, as well as confirmation of acceptance to their choice of continued education. Scholarship applications are due by Tuesday, May 1. The winner will be announced on May 15.

For an application, visit www.jayvt.com, or e-mail [email protected] — from the Jay Focus Group.