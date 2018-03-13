Irasburg native pens award-winning novel

copyright the Chronicle March 14, 2018

Stranded, a Story of Frontier Survival, by Matthew Mayo. Paperback. 241 pages. $25.95.

Reviewed by Tena Starr

Matthew Mayo grew up on a farm in Irasburg, in a household that encouraged reading. He graduated from Lyndon State College with a degree in English, then got a master’s at Goddard. And, he said in the course of a phone call, he slipped into being a writer following more traditional work editing books and magazines.

“It never really seemed to be something I put much effort into,” Mr. Mayo said about writing. He said he wrote long before going to college even.

