Hunger Council to meet in Barton

Next Friday, the Hunger Council of the Northeast Kingdom will meet on Friday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Barton Memorial Hall to explore areas where anti-hunger work intersects with other issues and sectors. Based on this conversation, the council will set their priorities for their efforts in the coming year.

Over the course of its first two years of meetings, members of the Hunger Council of the Northeast Kingdom have learned about a wide range of anti-hunger programs and initiatives, and have started to explore how these programs are interconnected.

Addressing hunger can also address a wide range of other issues and sectors in a way that benefits the community as a whole. The conversation will be informed by representatives of some of the local organizations already engaged in this work, such as Rooted in Vermont, the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, and the Center for an Agricultural Economy, which helped to develop and update the NEK Food System Plan — a strategic look at how the local food system can be strengthened through collaboration with a range of sectors.

Meeting attendance and membership in the Hunger Council of the Northeast Kingdom is open to anyone with an interest in combating food insecurity in their community. Launched in December 2015, the council brings together leaders in the service provider, faith community, legislative, business, school, and advocacy sectors to make connections and strengthen the region’s safety net. The council meets quarterly, and will be meeting next on May 18, 2018. — from the Hunger Council of the Northeast Kingdom.