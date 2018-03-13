Happy to be screened in Craftsbury on March 21

The Craftsbury Energy Committee is happy to announce its screening of Happy, a 2011 feature documentary film by Academy Award-nominated director Roko Belic.

The documentary explores human happiness through hundreds of interviews with leading happiness researchers and people from all walks of life in 14 different countries — from a Cajun fisherman in the swamps of Louisiana to a rickshaw driver in the slums of Kolkata, a family living in a cohousing community in Denmark, a woman who was run over by a truck, and more — in search for what really makes people happy. The 75 minute long film has been called “immensely uplifting.” It will screen on Wednesday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at the Craftsbury Public Library. — from the Craftsbury Energy Committee.